Budget 2022: Has the government changed its spending priorities?

The pandemic of the last two years has caused enormous distress to people. It has also dealt a severe blow to the economy. It’s quite natural, therefore, to expect the government’s priorities to change—perhaps with far more resources devoted to health. But has that happened? Has the pandemic had any impact on the government’s priorities? The best way to check that is to look at the government’s budget. As the Austrian sociologist Rudolf Goldscheid said “the Budget is the skeleton...