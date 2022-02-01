Budget 2022 — Focusing on economic growth

FM Sitharaman said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 percent and is in a strong position to withstand challenges due to higher vaccinations.

The Budget 2022-23 is clearly forward-looking, betting on India’s long-term economic growth as the basis of its overall development strategy. Conspicuous by its absence was the budget, and more generally fiscal policy, as an instrument of stabilIsation and allocation of financial resources to underdeveloped sectors of the economy. With the minimal disruption caused by the third wave of the pandemic and the possibility that the worst of Covid 19 may be over, the budget clearly seemed to put the...