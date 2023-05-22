‘Boomy’ talk about the Chinese economy is a charade

May 22, 2023 / 12:07 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The debt service burden of Chinese consumers has doubled in the past decade to 30 per cent of disposable income — a level three times higher than in the US.

Something is rotten in the Chinese economy, but don’t expect Wall Street analysts to tell you about it. There has never been a bigger disconnect, in my experience, between some of the rosier investment bank views on China and the dim reality on the ground. Perhaps reluctant to back off their calls for a reopening boom this year, sellside economists keep sticking to their forecasts for growth in gross domestic product in 2023, and now expect it to come in...