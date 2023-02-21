English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    BHP takes $1bn hit from inflation but optimistic on China and India growth

    Mining group chief says Asian markets are ‘counterweights’ to slowdown in US and Europe

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 21, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    BHP takes $1bn hit from inflation but optimistic on China and India growth

    BHP, the Australian miner, said that revenue fell 16 per cent to $25.7bn and pre-tax profit was down 30 per cent to $10.2bn during the six months to December 31. (Source: AFP/Representative)

    Leslie Hook in London and Nic Fildes in Sydney The world’s largest mining company has forecast that “strengthening activity” in China will bolster global commodities demand after soaring inflation and weaker commodity prices hit its profit in the second half of last year. BHP, the Australian miner, said that revenue fell 16 per cent to $25.7bn and pre-tax profit was down 30 per cent to $10.2bn during the six months to December 31 compared with the same period a year before. The...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Adverse times may see FMCG companies focus on core strengths

      Feb 20, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Supply chain disruption main cause of inflation, Pakistan's bankruptcy weakens ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers