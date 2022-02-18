English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Bharat Forge | New growth levers tango with cyclical rebound 

    A recovery in its core trucking segment and investments in non-core areas are expected to yield returns although cost pressures could weigh on margins in near term

    Vatsala Kamat
    February 18, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Bharat Forge | New growth levers tango with cyclical rebound 

    Strong tailwinds are poised to lift Bharat Forge out of the trough it hit after a severe downturn in business. These are from a calibrated diversification into non-auto areas over the years that are set to pay off and a cyclical rebound in its core auto business that caters largely to heavy and medium commercial vehicles (MHCVs). For some years, even before the pandemic, the Kalyani-group engineering giant has been investing in new growth levers. Within these, light-weight aluminum forging and casting and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation on mind, Fed must not upset growth applecart

      Feb 17, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Alternative to rate hike, not a sugary treat, Hikal faces litmus test, Bharat Forge looks at sunny side, Start-up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers