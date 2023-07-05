Banks’ growing reliance on CDs shows hunt for deposits is only getting intense

A slowing deposit growth

Highlights Wedge between deposit and credit growth is wide at 3.5 percentage points as of June 16 Deposit growth has lagged credit growth for more than a year now Banks are increasingly relying on bulk deposits, especially certificates of deposit Share of CDs in incremental bank deposits has doubled in FY23 Reliance on CDs could increase banks’ cost of deposits as liquidity tightens (image) Glance at the chart above. It shows how the wedge between deposit and credit growth continues to be wide, though it...