Bank credit no longer the main source of funds for India’s commercial sector

Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart, prepared using RBI data. It shows that in 2010-11, bank credit accounted for 56.35 percent of the total flow of resources to the commercial sector. In 2020-21, that had fallen to 33.68 percent. Clearly, the importance of bank credit as a means of financing commercial operations has been declining. (image) In 2020-21, the pandemic hit year, domestic flows from non-banks was the largest source of funding for commercial operations, accounting for 44.06 percent...