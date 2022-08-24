ASEAN is critical to India’s geopolitical future  

There’s rising concern about Beijing’s military encirclement of the South Pacific and the South China Sea (File photo)

On July 14, India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, while speaking at a conclave of the 10-country Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) remarked, “India-ASEAN ties must respond to the world that we confront.” India, like the United States (US), China, Japan, and Australia, is a ‘dialogue partner’ to the ASEAN grouping that comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Jaishankar argued that “A better connected India-ASEAN would be well-positioned to promote decentralized globalization”. He also...