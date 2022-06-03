As the MPC meet looms, what will be the impact on stock markets?

The GDP print for the last quarter of FY22 came in at 4.1%, which marked the continuation of slowing growth. On a positive note, it did come in higher than the consensus expectation of 3.9%, and took FY22 growth to 8.7%, making India the fastest growing major economy. However, compared to the second advance estimate by the government of 8.9%, the financial year’s growth has fallen short. When this slowing growth is seen in conjunction with rising inflation, it...