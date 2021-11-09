MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

As Tata Motors regains market share in CVs, who loses?

October wholesale data shows that while Tata Motors’ overall CV sales vaulted in recent months to grab half the market share, Mahindra and Mahindra lost ground mainly due to supply-chain issues

Vatsala Kamat
November 09, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
As Tata Motors regains market share in CVs, who loses?

Tata Motors (Representative image)

Coming back with a vengeance, Tata Motors Ltd unveiled 21 new commercial vehicles (CVs) across various categories last week. The strategy is to ride the upcycle in CVs on the back of the economic recovery that is gathering momentum as the pandemic infections abate. Without doubt, the stage is set for an upcycle in CVs. The segment has seen a stronger recovery from the second wave of covid-19 compared to passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws). October wholesales were 40...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the demand graph finally getting into shape?

    Nov 2, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What can upset IRCTC maths, the recovery tracker, SAIL’s margin headache, Start-up Street, the era of quantitative tightening and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers