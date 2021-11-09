As Tata Motors regains market share in CVs, who loses?

Tata Motors (Representative image)

Coming back with a vengeance, Tata Motors Ltd unveiled 21 new commercial vehicles (CVs) across various categories last week. The strategy is to ride the upcycle in CVs on the back of the economic recovery that is gathering momentum as the pandemic infections abate. Without doubt, the stage is set for an upcycle in CVs. The segment has seen a stronger recovery from the second wave of covid-19 compared to passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws). October wholesales were 40...