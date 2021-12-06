Are slippages in Ashok Leyland’s performance a speed bump or cause for worry?

Ashok Leyland Ltd (AL) has hit rough weather that could be a poser to its growth. Besides some structural shifts driven by demand-supply factors in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector, the bigger problem for Ashok Leyland is a host of internal issues that may pull down performance. The truck giant’s November sales were not too encouraging. Its monthly dispatch contracted by about two per cent from the year-ago period, slipping from even the October level. This is against a backdrop...