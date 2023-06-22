Are corporate frauds detected too late in India?

The laws pertaining to corporate governance and separation of ownership and management are comprehensive. But these checks are still unable to prevent frauds. (Representative Image)

Highlights: SEBI has been in the news for taking action in several cases of alleged and serious frauds A recent interim order alleges that a company’s funds were rotated to eventually repay money owed by the promoter’s related parties The laws pertaining to corporate governance and separation of ownership and management are comprehensive. But these checks are still unable to prevent frauds While India’s promoter-dominated enterprise lends dynamism to companies, given the bad experience on frauds in some cases, innovative solutions are required...