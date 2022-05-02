English
    Chart of the Day | April manufacturing PMI will add to the pressure on RBI to raise rates

    Manufacturing growth has not only remained strong but has seen increased momentum despite the supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine war, Chinese shutdowns and high fuel prices

    May 02, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    Indian manufacturing showed strong growth in April, seen from the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rebounding to 54.7 from 54 a month earlier. Importantly, growth has not only remained strong but has seen increased momentum despite the supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine war, Chinese shutdowns, and high fuel prices. A PMI reading above 50 signifies expansion from the preceding month. (image) The strong growth resulted in higher inflation. The overall rate of inflation in input costs was at a five-month high,...

