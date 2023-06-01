Apparel retailers feel the heat of discretionary spending cuts

Apparel store

Highlights Amid high prices and pressure on disposable incomes customers are rationalising expenditure Demand pressures are seen across the value and premium apparels in March quarter Compared to metros the demand slowdown is more pronounced in smaller cities and towns While companies see incremental recovery, full rebound in demand may happen only in the second half of the year The rapid rise in prices over the last two years has triggered spending cuts by consumers. This is reflected in the weak financial results of...