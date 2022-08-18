English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Apollo Tyres does a tough balancing act between cost cuts and price hikes

    The company was able to cash in on the recovery in demand for passenger cars in the previous quarter, but headwinds remain

    Vatsala Kamat
    August 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Apollo Tyres does a tough balancing act between cost cuts and price hikes

    During inflationary times, companies are faced with the dilemma of having to manage profitability amid rising costs. Price hikes in products become necessary to pass on the rise in input costs so as to preserve profit margins, but without hurting demand. The June quarter (Q1FY2023) results of Apollo Tyres Ltd (Apollo) portray how the company balanced various performance levers to fuel growth without puncturing profits. In the spotlight was its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) that rose by...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Problems of low oil prices

      Aug 17, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A PhD dropout’s trading journey, economy’s cues for the market, oil prices hit a soft stretch, SAIL sets sail for better show, Berger Paints’ valuation issue and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers