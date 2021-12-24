Anil Agarwal’s small bet on nickel is loaded with big possibilities

It has been a tough two years for Anil Agarwal as his natural resources conglomerate looks to deleverage rapidly while also looking for means to unlock wealth. Last month he announced that Vedanta Ltd., would explore options to list its aluminium, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses as separate entities, a year after the parent company Vedanta Resources failed in its bid to take Vedanta Limited private. None of that has dimmed Agarwal’s ability to spot a good...