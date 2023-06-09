Airbus vs Boeing sign of coming battles for the Indian market

The world's two largest aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, are pressing hard to woo Indigo as it prepares an order for 500 narrow body aircraft.(Representative image)

In the aerospace industry, an order for 500 Jets is huge business. That is why the world's two largest aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, have been pressing hard to woo Indigo, India's largest airline, as it prepares an order for 500 narrow body aircraft. Indications are that the winner will be the European corporation. Coming close on the heels of a significant part of a similar-sized order from the Tata group’s Air India, Airbus is clearly in the ascendant in...