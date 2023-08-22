AI buzz on company earnings calls goes silent in regulatory filings

Aug 22, 2023 / 12:34 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The seven largest AI-linked tech groups have been responsible for the majority of the US stock market’s rise this year.

Nicholas Megaw and Silin Chen in New York The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has sparked excitement in industries from fast food to theme parks, with executives rushing to show how they will be among beneficiaries of the new technology. Analysis of their regulatory filings, however, suggests much of the talk is only talk. Almost 40 per cent of companies in the blue-chip S&P 500 index have mentioned AI or related terms in earnings calls in the latest financial quarter, according to...