    Adani’s Ambuja-ACC buy set to recast cement sector dynamics

    Adani group’s buyout of Ambuja underscores demand expansion and the unfolding of a new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the sector

    Vatsala Kamat
    September 19, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    representative image

    Adani group is now the second largest cement manufacturer in the country It plans to infuse Rs 20,000 crore to double capacity over next five years - It's a signal of confidence in demand expansion over the medium term It could spur a wave of M&As in the sector, as large groups try to expand market share - In a commoditised sector such as cement, size matters   The deal is done. Billionaire Gautam Adani’s infrastructure group has acquired Swiss-multinational Holcim's stake in two...

