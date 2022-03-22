Accenture’s flat profit margins have a cautionary message for IT investors

Accenture’s flat profit margins in an otherwise excellent report card has a cautionary message for Indian IT investors. Profit margins of the global IT services major were unchanged in the quarter ending February 2022 from the year ago period despite a 28 percent rise in constant currency revenue. The company has revised the revenue growth guidance for FY22 upwards for the second time but has scaled back profitability expectations. Against the earlier projection of a 10-30 basis points improvement, Accenture now expects profit...