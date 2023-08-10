A new Licence Raj is not the best way to promote domestic manufacturing

Until a full-fledged semi-conductor ecosystem, which includes designing and manufacture of chips, display units, memory modules etc is established in the country, India’s import dependence on China, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam and others is going to remain

Are we going back to the infamous Licence Raj era? Certainly, that is a question asked by many people when the government announced suddenly on August 3 – through a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification – that laptops, all-in-one personal computers, tablets and servers would be on the restricted list and firms would now need an import licence. It also left major global laptop, server and tablet brands in a shock because they had shipments on the...