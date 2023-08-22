A contrasting tale of two startups

A tall wall of worry that investors need to scale are questions around corporate governance lapses at start-ups

Last week’s news pertaining to two consumer tech startups - Dunzo and CaratLane - highlight key issues facing the sector. It is indeed poignant to read about the much loved local delivery brand Dunzo going through a massive downsizing and being unable to pay dues to vendors and employees. According to multiple media reports, the company is finding it tough to raise the $100 million it reportedly needs to sustain and grow. Why is Dunzo going through such a public struggle...