English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A contrasting tale of two startups

    Dunzo’s struggle to raise funds comes in the same week as CaratLane’s founder made a successful exit

    Arun Natarajan
    August 22, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    A contrasting tale of two startups

    A tall wall of worry that investors need to scale are questions around corporate governance lapses at start-ups

    Last week’s news pertaining to two consumer tech startups - Dunzo and CaratLane - highlight key issues facing the sector. It is indeed poignant to read about the much loved local delivery brand Dunzo going through a massive downsizing and being unable to pay dues to vendors and employees. According to multiple media reports, the company is finding it tough to raise the $100 million it reportedly needs to sustain and grow. Why is Dunzo going through such a public struggle...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A case of the dragon blues

      Aug 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Din over Kashmir ahead of polls in Pakistan, India’s non-aero revenue soars, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers