English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A cold winter awaits Europe if Russia completely shuts down gas supply 

    Europe starts filling up its storage tanks with gas from the middle of the year to sustain itself in winter. Russia’s cut has impacted the incremental flow which was meant for storage. 

    Shishir Asthana
    June 24, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
    A cold winter awaits Europe if Russia completely shuts down gas supply 

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    European leaders are shivering at the very thought of approaching winter, not because of the drop in temperature but because of the possibility of running out of fuel to heat homes and industries. The fast-changing developments in Europe on account of the Russia-Ukraine war are causing multiple collateral damages to the continent. Apart from spiralling fuel and food inflation, there are supply side issues that have started affecting normal life in Europe. After NATO imposed sanctions on Russia, the latter retaliated by insisting...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Financial innovation: RBI walks a tight rope

      Jun 23, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Red Queen in MPC minutes, a turnaround IT story, macro clouds gather, Start-up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers