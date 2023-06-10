Carolus Nolet, Sr.’s family has been in the business of making gins for the last 350-odd years in Holland, the birthplace of gin. If you don’t quite fancy their $43 fruit-forward Silver Gin, there’s always the Reserve that uses saffron, which costs upwards of $1,000, as its centrepiece spice. Other individually macerated or pot-distilled botanicals in the gin include verbena, juniper, and citrus. On the company’s website Carolus, who, by the way, also created Ketel One vodka, advises potential patrons to pour a small amount of the gin into a tumbler glass to savour its unique aromas and complexity. “To experience the aromas even better, you can add a few ice cubes. Now with your drink prepared, take a small sip and swirl it around your palate. As you do, take time to recognize the coveted notes of warm, yet spicy saffron, and the merest hint of delicate verbena as well as many other botanicals found in the Reserve.”

$700