Chef Regi Mathew, who reintroduced us to the beauty of food from Kerala at his Chennai and Bengaluru restaurants, Kappa Chakka Kandhari, is hosting a 26-course Onasadhya banquet to celebrate Onam from September 6 to 8. The ingredients of the harvest are used to cook a traditional meal, which begins with Uppu, Cheru Pazham and Chena Chops. Move on to an elaborate selection of vegetables such as Olan, Cabbage Thoran, Avial and Koottu Kari. (Image credit: Ashok Raj)