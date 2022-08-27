English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle
    Onam desserts at Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Bengaluru and Chennai include Ada Pradhaman, Palada, Chakka Pradhaman and Parippu Payasam. (Photo: Ashok Raju)

    What's hot this week: Traditional Onam meal at Chef Regi Mathew’s fine dine, celebrating your birthday in Antarctica, Frederique Constant’s Italian boats inspired watches; weekends at Khotachiwadi, and Ashdeen Lilaowala’s Parsi Gara.

    Deepali Nandwani

    Aug 27, 2022 08:54 AM IST
    Food
    Food

    Onasadhya at Kappa Chakka Kandhari

    Chef Regi Mathew, who reintroduced us to the beauty of food from Kerala at his Chennai and Bengaluru restaurants, Kappa Chakka Kandhari, is hosting a 26-course Onasadhya banquet to celebrate Onam from September 6 to 8. The ingredients of the harvest are used to cook a traditional meal, which begins with Uppu, Cheru Pazham and Chena Chops. Move on to an elaborate selection of vegetables such as Olan, Cabbage Thoran, Avial and Koottu Kari. (Image credit: Ashok Raj)

    endline
    Experiences
    Experiences

    Wish to celebrate your birthday in Antarctica? Here’s how

    Offered by luxury travel organiser White Desert, the journey begins in Cape Town. The itinerary on Antarctica itself is tailored for the time you want to spend on the continent. White Desert can also fly you and your guests in for a day under 24 hours of Antarctic summer daylight - for a hefty sum, of course.

    endline
    Accessories
    Accessories

    Frederique Constant’s limited-edition watch will cost you over Rs 2 lakh

    The Swiss watchmaker’s Runabout Collection, an ode to the legendary wooden boats built on the shores of Lake Iseo in Italy, has two limited-edition watches. The sporty take on yacht design is inspired by runabout yachts and can be bought in 888 rose gold-plated and stainless-steel iterations. The contemporary watches have a 42 mm dial embellished with a delicate Clous de Paris guilloché pattern. (Image credit: Twitter/FrederiqueConst)

    endline
    Art
    Art

    Khotachiwadi comes alive with a weekend walk and a new gallery

    The 18th-century heritage enclave in Girguam, Mumbai, with Indo-colonial architecture is hosting a weekend walk and a showing of art hosted by the new gallery on the block, 47A design gallery, a collaboration between Baro Market and Chatterjee & Lal Gallery within the Crasto family house built in 1800. The gallery is right now hosting the exhibition, 'Ground, Plus: Khotachi Wadi in Design Context'.

    endline
    Fashion
    Fashion

    What to gift your wife: Ashdeen Lilaowala’s Parsi Gara

    Delhi textile designer Ashdeen Lilaowala is a passionate Gara reviver. He brings his intricate Garas to his eponymous store in Colaba, Mumbai. Ashdeen’s Garas are modern interpretations of centuries-old Oriental and Persian embroidery techniques; the crane dominates his design landscape and can be seen on the delicate saris he makes.

    endline

    archives

    LOAD MORE
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.