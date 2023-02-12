The Boeing 747, which made its maiden flight in 1969 and was the first quad-jet engine and wide body passenger aircraft, ushered in global travel for the masses. Now, as the last of the formidable and much-loved aircraft roll off the production line, Breitling has launched a chronograph that pays tribute to the Queen of the Skies. The Navitimer, launched in 1952, graced most pilots’ wrists back in the golden age of civil aviation, and was equipped with a trademark circular slide that could perform all in-flight calculations.