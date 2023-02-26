Journalist Bharat Sundaresan, who wrote a widely read, poignant article about the former West Indian fast bowler Patrick Patterson and his tragic slide into obscurity about six years ago, is all set to launch his latest book, The Miracle Makers. Co-written with broadcaster Gaurav Joshi, the book is an account of the India-Australia Test series of 2021, which saw an injury-ravaged Indian cricket team beat Australia in Australia for the second time in three years and even breach the Gabba. Sundaresan drove across Australia, following the Indian team and was the only Indian-origin journalist to cover the series live. If his track record is anything to go by, The Miracle Makers promises to be another cracker.

Rs 399, Available for pre-order on Amazon