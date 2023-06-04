Nashville garage rock band Bully’s fourth album features songs about love, absence, and loss. But the fury you hear in lead singer Alicia Bognanno’s vocals eclipses the grief, and in the case of this album, that’s a damn good thing. The album also marks the first time Bully, whose sound is inspired by mid-'90s rock, has collaborated with an artist. The track Lose You has indie rock vocalist Soccer Mummy (Sophie Allison) teaming up with Bognanno on a slow burner. All in all, this is Bognanno at her dynamic best.