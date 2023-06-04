A straight rye whiskey finished in rum casks, an olfactive ode to paper, and the latest from a punchy Nashville band.
Rye whiskey and rum casks sounds like an intriguing combination, so it would perhaps be a good idea to watch for Old Elk’s most recent addition to its Cask Finish series, the Rum Cask Finish, the next time you are in the States or around a duty-free.
The Colorado-based company, which also sells wheated bourbon and wheat whiskey, ages its rye whiskey for about six years before finishing it in 14-year-old rum barrels for between two to five months. The result, says Old Elk, is a juice that “offers a harmonious balance of richness and complexity…with aromas of allspice and a bold, complex flavour profile, ending with tobacco and overripe pineapple.” The whiskey is bottled at 50.5% ABV.
$110
King Seiko, a line that represents the best of the Japanese company’s mechanical watchmaking, shines brightly in the constellation of Seiko watches. Revived in early 2022 after 46 years in hibernation, the upmarket line features handsome, elegant timepieces. The latest additions to it include two models inspired by the KSK, a popular, manually wound '60s King Seiko.
The watches, available with a silver or black dial, feature traditional KS design cues such as an angular case and faceted hands. The 38.6mm watches – SJE089 and SJE091 – are powered by the slimline Caliber 6L35 and are actually a touch slimmer than their inspiration despite the automatic winding and a date window. The movement has a power reserve of 45 hours. If mid-century Seikos float your boat, take a good look at these.
Around Euro 2,900
Nashville garage rock band Bully’s fourth album features songs about love, absence, and loss. But the fury you hear in lead singer Alicia Bognanno’s vocals eclipses the grief, and in the case of this album, that’s a damn good thing. The album also marks the first time Bully, whose sound is inspired by mid-'90s rock, has collaborated with an artist. The track Lose You has indie rock vocalist Soccer Mummy (Sophie Allison) teaming up with Bognanno on a slow burner. All in all, this is Bognanno at her dynamic best.
What happens when we age? What is it like to live with dementia? Cardiologist and bestselling author Sandeep Jauhar attempts to answer these questions in a memoir that chronicles his father’s descent into dementia. Jauhar enriches the core story by exploring attitudes towards assisted living and breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s research, and spotlights efforts such as the pioneering “dementia village” in Holland.
Rs 699, Penguin India
In his latest work for French brand Diptyque, Perfumer Febrice Pellegrin, who has worked with the likes of Hermes, has composed an ode to paper. The L’Eau Papier is said to be woody and musky and a touch floral; Pellegrin uses white musk, mimosa, and rice steam to create the essence of paper and an olfactive ode to it.
Diptyque L’Eau Papier EDT, Euro 138