During the week, at Mukhteshwar’s Stargate Observatory, Starscapes (an Astro tourism company and member of the International Dark Sky Network), will host night sky reading sessions, and guide enthusiasts on how to identify the various stars and objects in the sky.

At Starscape observatories at Kasauni and Bhimtal near Nainital, an hour-long ‘show’ will introduce travellers to stars and constellations, and talk about their origins and the science behind them.