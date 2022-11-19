Brothers Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud live in New Delhi and run Wildlife Rescue, a tiny outfit that rehabilitates injured kites and other birds. Shaunak Sen’s critically-acclaimed documentary All That Breathes documents their pursuit in the background of sectarian violence and climbing AQI levels.

Having won awards at Sundance and Cannes, and after becoming the toast of the international film circuit, All That Breathes is leading the lineup of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival—conservation enthusiast Kunal Khanna’s labour of love, now in its second season, and playing as a hybrid event across Indian cities till November 27.