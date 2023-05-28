“You are the epitome of power and passion,” Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram tribute, echoing the sentiments of millions of Tina Turner’s fans. The iconic rockstar, who recently passed away, has left behind an unmatched legacy. It is difficult to pick just one song to remember her by. But if we had to choose, here is a single that isn’t just a great Tina number, but also has a unique story.

The song River Deep, Mountain High was produced by American music producer Phil Spector. It is said to be his best-ever song, thanks to his unique ‘Wall of Sound’ technique. Turner was collaborating with her controlling and abusive husband, Ike Turner, on the single. Spector wanted to keep him out of the studio, so he came up with an unusual contract. The album and single would be credited to Ike & Tina Turner, but Ike was paid $20,000 to stay away from the studio, with only Tina's vocals being used on the record.