In Ascension, Scottish author Martin MacInnes’s third book, is narrated by Leigh, a marine biologist who is part of a team that is hunting for the world’s first life forms in a trench in the Atlantic Ocean. Her findings upend everything we thought we knew about the Universe and its origins. In breathtaking prose, MacInnes takes the reader from deep beneath the ocean floor to the edge of our solar system, weaving together a story that is grand in scope and immaculate in execution and, at the same time, deeply humane.

Rs 699, Penguin Random House