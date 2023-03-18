Set in a Tamil Nadu village in the 1980s, the book narrates the love story of an inter-caste couple against the backdrop of social caste-induced hatred. While the Booker Prize website calls it a ‘powerful and compelling novel’, Vasudevan in his translator’s note writes that this is a novel about “how strangely vulnerable caste and its guardians seem to feel in the face of love, and how it often seems to assert itself both in everyday acts of discrimination as well as in moments of most unimaginable violence.” This year’s Booker longlist includes a total of 13 books, translated from 11 languages, with a prize money of £50,000 to be split between the author and translator.