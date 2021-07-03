All you ever wanted to know about cigars

Pyramid cigars are treasured because the tapered head allows the complex flavours of the cigar to meld in the mouth. (Photo via The India Cigar Club)

“Fresh air makes me throw up. I can’t handle it. I’d rather be around three cigars blowing in my face all night,” Frank Sinatra famously said.

Raahuul Kapoor, co-founder, The India Cigar Club (TICC), agrees. Distributor of 18 select cigar brands across the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent, TICC is India’s first multi-country cigar community, one of the fastest growing across Asia.

A cigar smoker for the last 20 years, Kapoor lists all that you ever wanted to know about cigars.



Origin of the blend: Which country is the filler, binder, wrapper leaf from

Size: Cigars are measured by two factors: length, which is given in inches and ‘ring gauge’, the designation of a cigar's diameter broken into 64ths of an inch. A cigar with a 42-ring gauge, for example, is 42/64 of an inch in diameter.

Vitola: The shape of the cigar does result in changes in flavour. It’s science in a way: the rate of burn + the airflow + burn circumference + percentage of oils in the cigar burn area + source of the leaves.





Parejos: The most popular cigar is straight-sided - most have an open foot for lighting and need to be cut before smoking. These can be either box pressed (squarish shape) or round.



Based on their size, several brands have different names for Parejos. For example:

Corona: The traditional dimensions are 5 1/2 to 6 inches with a ring gauge of 42 to 44.

Churchill: A large Corona format - the standard dimensions are 7 inches by 47 ring gauge.

Robusto: The size is generally 4 3/4 to 5 1/2 inches by 48 to 52 ring gauge.



Figurados: Any cigar that is not a straight-sided cylinder. A growing number of cigar houses are offering more creatively shaped smokes. For example:



Generally long and medium thickness, with a classic size of 7 inches by 42 ring gauge.

Pyramid: Cigars with cut feet, like Parejos, but with heads tapered to a point. Generally, the cigars measure from 6 to 7 inches in length, with ring gauges of about 40 at the head widening to 52 - 54 at the foot. The Pyramid is treasured because the tapered head allows the complex flavours of the cigar to meld in the mouth.

Torpedo: Although many companies include cigars called Torpedos in their portfolios, the cigars are often Pyramids. A true Torpedo is a rare cigar today, a smoke with a closed foot, a head tapered to a point, and a bulge in the middle. For example: Cuaba Millennium.

Diadema: Enormous, 8 1/2 inches or longer. The head is tapered, though often not to a complete point, usually with a 40 ring gauge. The cigar then tapers to a foot that can be open like a Parejo, usually with a ring gauge of 52 or greater.



Quality of wrapper: There should not be any specks, dots, marks

Scent: Gently inhale the cigar; there should be a sweetness, no sourness

Storage: How has the cigar been stored; check or ask about the humidity and temperature of the humidor.

Colour: With growing innovation in tobacco, the colour of the cigar can be a useful general guide but it is no longer is a testament to the strength of the cigar.





Store in a Humidor



Temperature should be between 16 to 21 degree Celsius



Humidity should be between 69% and 72%



Invest in a good quality humidor. For example, Kraken from The India Cigar Club.



Set your humidor at 16 - 21 degree Celsius and 69-72% humidity. (Image via TICC)



Hoyo De Monterrey (Cuban) . Price: Petit Robustos box of 25 sticks, Rs 32,000.

Cavalier (Swiss/Honduran) . Price: Elegantes box of 20 Sticks, Rs 42,000.

El Arista (Dominican) . Price: Pulita Toro Maduro box of 10 Sticks, Rs 37,500

Arturo Fuente. Price: Opus X The Lost City box of 5 sticks (Assortment), Rs 37,500.

Adventura (Dominican). Price: The Conqueror box of 20 sticks, Rs 49,000.





Cigar Lounge, The Oberoi, New Delhi



The India Cigar Club Home, New Delhi (Members only)



The Crompton, Kolkata



Taj Lounge, Mumbai



Bluebar, Taj Palace, New Delhi





Elegantes, White Series - Cavalier Cigars (Honduran)



The Crow, Blackbird (Dominican)



Royal Corona, Bolivar (Cuban)



Exactus Maduro, El Artista (Dominican)



Black Bullet, El Septimo (Costa Rica)



Cigar pairings: Food and drink

Never smoke a cigar on an empty stomach. If you feel woozy or nauseous, stop, it’s not a competition. Though perfect cigar pairing choices vary, Kapoor’s perfect pairings are:



Truffles Not So Arrogant by Surya Concepts



Creamy coconut lal chutney pasta



Chocolate cake



Tiramisu





Iced Rum



Muddy Fair Cocktail



Shivi Paloma Cocktail



Rich Iced Americano



Blue Mountain coffee from Jamaica



The cigar lingo



Binder: The leaf that is rolled around the filler to hold it together.

BOTL: Brother Of The Leaf, a term of endearment used for male cigar smokers, who are friends or acquaintances.

SOTL: Sister Of The Leaf, a term of endearment used for female cigar smokers, who are friends or acquaintances.

Cigarden: A cigar garden. A landscaped backyard environment that has been specifically designed for cigar smoking.

Herf: Loosely applies to a ‘cigar smoking event’. It can be a dinner, cognac or whiskey and cigar tasting combined, or simply a scheduled gathering where people get together to smoke a cigar. The main objective of any herf is relaxation and camaraderie, everything else is secondary - even the cigars.

Plume: The crystallisation of oils from the tobacco of a cigar; it takes on the appearance of a light greyish-white dust on the wrapper. It is not harmful; some even believe it enhances a cigar’s taste.

Puro: A cigar whose wrapper, binder and filler are made with tobaccos that are all grown in the same country. For example, the Punch Gran Puro made with 100% Honduran tobacco.

Head: The end of the cigar that is clipped.

Cap: The piece of tobacco that covers the head of the cigar, the end that you will ultimately clip.



Some commonly used words are:

Good to Know