5 unique dishes from MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo’s enduring culinary legacy

MasterChef Australia judge chef Jock Zonfrillo passed away aged 46 on April 30, 2023.

The much-anticipated 15th season of one of the most watched cooking shows on the planet airs today, and yet for fans of MasterChef Australia, it is a sombre affair this time around. For this will be the last time that viewers will be treated to its widely adored judge, Jock Zonfrillo’s heart-warming grin, suave mannerisms and constructive criticism that have made better chefs of many an aspirant. Hours before the latest season was originally dated to air last Sunday, Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46 in Melbourne, leaving behind a wife, four children and an enduring legacy of culinary mastery and showmanship.

A renowned Scottish-born chef who gained prominence as a judge on MasterChef Australia, Zonfrillo’s culinary journey was marked by a passion for exploring indigenous ingredients and preserving gastronomic traditions. At the age of 12, he started working in the kitchens as a part-time dishwasher and by the time he was 16, he was named Young Scottish Chef of the Year. Zonfrillo went on to hone his culinary skills under the guidance of esteemed chefs in London, including Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay. However, it was his fascination with native Australian ingredients that led him to Australia and make a significant impact on its culinary landscape.

MasterChef Australia judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and the late Jack Zonfrillo.

Zonfrillo’s passion to understanding and promoting native Australian ingredients found a dedicated platform in his highly acclaimed restaurant, Orana that opened in Adelaide in 2013. It was named Australia’s Restaurant of the Year in 2018 and went on to become a three-hatted restaurant in the subsequent years, solidifying Zonfrillo’s reputation as a pioneer in the field. In 2020, he joined MasterChef Australia as a judge for the show’s 12th season, which featured former contestants returning for a second chance at winning the title. His addition to the new judging panel, which also included food writer Melissa Leong and former MasterChef Australia winner Andy Allen, was part of a comprehensive revamp aimed at infusing fresh perspectives and expertise into the series.

As a judge, Zonfrillo brought his wealth of culinary knowledge and deep understanding of indigenous ingredients to the forefront. His judging style was characterised by his fair and firm approach, providing insightful critiques that helped contestants better their culinary skills. Known for his attention to detail, Zonfrillo appreciated well-executed techniques, harmonious flavour combinations, and dishes that displayed creativity and innovation. Despite his assertiveness as a judge, he motivated the contestants to step out of their comfort zones, take risks, and embrace their individual culinary identities.

Zonfrillo had been open about his past struggles with addiction, including substance abuse, and had spoken candidly about how he hit rock bottom in his 20s. He had since been a strong advocate for mental health and addiction awareness. During his time on MasterChef Australia, Zonfrillo was often seen wearing a set of rosary beads around his wrist, which he said served as a reminder of his journey in recovery. Following his death, the police announced that he died of natural causes, although no official report has been declared yet. New reports have emerged that suggest that the celebrity chef was secretly battling bowel cancer for the last two years.

In his abruptly cut short life, Zonfrillo left behind many memorable moments on television as well as on his Instagram, where ardent followers were frequently treated to recipes he whipped up in his kitchen. One such dish that recently gained a lot of appreciation was a quick butter chicken jaffle, which he put together with leftover butter chicken and mozarella sandwiched between two buttered naans and toasted in a jaffle maker. His recipes off screen were more complex and layered, and a true celebration of indigenous foods.

We revisit five such dishes that best represent his culinary style and approach to native Australian ingredients:

Wattleseed Damper

Jock Zonfrillo's Wattleseed Damper.

Wattleseed is a traditional ingredient used by Aboriginal communities in Australia. The damper is a simple yet flavourful bread traditionally cooked over a campfire. It can be made by combining wattleseed, self-raising flour, salt and water, then shaping the dough into a round and cooking it until golden brown. The resulting damper has a unique nutty flavour and pairs well with spreads or as an accompaniment to meals.

Kangaroo Tataki

Zonfrillo often incorporated native meats into his recipes. Kangaroo Tataki is a dish that showcases the delicate flavours and tenderness of kangaroo meat. The meat is briefly seared on a hot grill or pan, then thinly sliced and marinated in a sauce made of soy sauce, native spices and citrus. The dish is typically garnished with fresh herbs and served with a side of pickled vegetables for a balanced and vibrant flavour profile.

Saltbush Lamb

A succulent dish wherein the lamb is infused with the unique taste of saltbush, a native Australian plant, which imparts a delicate salty flavour to the meat. It is often prepared as a roast or grilled to perfection, highlighting the natural tenderness of the meat, and is served with complementary sauces or accompaniments.

Pickled Kohlrabi Salad

Jock Zonfrillo's Pickled Kohlrabi Salad

A vibrant and refreshing dish that showcases kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable that resembles a cross between a cabbage and turnip. It combines crisp kohlrabi ribbons with a tangy pickling solution. Thinly sliced kohlrabi is marinated in a simmered mixture of vinegar, sugar and spices, creating a refreshing and slightly earthy flavour. Additional ingredients like red onions, herbs, and a hint of olive oil enhance the texture and taste. The result is a vibrant and crunchy salad bursting with tangy goodness.

Lemon Myrtle Pavlova

Lemon myrtle is a popular native Australian herb known for its lemony fragrance and flavour. Zonfrillo’s Lemon Myrtle Pavlova took the traditional meringue-based dessert and infused it with the aromatic notes of lemon myrtle. The pavlova base is made from whipped egg whites and sugar, baked until crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. It is then topped with whipped cream, fresh fruits like berries and passionfruit, and a sprinkle of lemon myrtle for a zesty and refreshing twist.