Women sharpshooters to play key role in G20 Summit

Tthese commandos have successfully completed a one-month training course from the team of the ITBP Force in Madhya Pradesh

Well-trained sharpshooters will be playing a crucial role as frontline security during the upcoming G20 summit. These (SWAT) commandos have been trained as ‘markswomen’ in a specialised course.

According to senior officers of the Delhi Police, these commandos have successfully completed a one-month training module from the team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in Madhya Pradesh.

The course began on June 19 and concluded on July 15. It mainly focused on teaching and training the basic principles of firing as marksmen. They were marked on the basis of their performance.

“After joining the Delhi Police in 2018, I was initially working with the PCR unit. Then we were asked if we were willing to join SWAT. I joined the unit and went through several training sessions. But recently, I was sent for a four-week training session in Karera, along with 18 colleagues, which has improved my shooting skills,” 27-year-old Nisha Chaudhary, one of the SWAT commandos, was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

The G20 Summit is slated to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has deployed over 450 quick response teams and PCR vans, over 50 ambulances and fire-fighting machinery in and around the airport, 23 designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, and along the routes to be taken by the dignitaries and delegates. Around seven disaster management teams will remain stationed at strategic locations including four hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, and IARI-PUSA. L-G Vinai K Saxena is personally monitoring the G-20 preparations on the ground

Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena has approved the declaration of public holidays in the Delhi-NCR region on September 8, 9, and 10 in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital. This decision came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal for a public holiday during this period.

"G20 is a big event; India is hosting it for the first time. All the heads of state will come, so all the units of Delhi Police are making their own arrangements so that comprehensive security can be provided," Special Cell CP Delhi Police, HS Dhaliwal, told ANI.