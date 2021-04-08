Wockhardt Hospitals low on COVID-19 vaccines, cannot vaccinate people from April 9

Notably, Wockhardt is among the nine private vaccination centres that were added by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to intensify the inoculation drive in the twin city.

Maharashtra, which has consistently been the state worst hit by the pandemic in India, is currently reeling under a huge shortage of vaccines. The state has been reporting fresh COVID-19 cases in tens of thousands daily and needs to inoculate its population at the soonest to prevent the situation from worsening any further.

Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the Wockhardt Hospital located near Mumbai Central a containment zone on April 6, after 29 staffers, including three doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.