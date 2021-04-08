English
Wockhardt Hospitals low on COVID-19 vaccines, cannot vaccinate people from April 9

Wockhardt is among the nine private vaccination centres that were added by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to intensify the inoculation drive in the twin city.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST
Wockhardt

Wockhardt will have to stop vaccinating people from April 9 if stocks are not replenished, Wockhardt Managing Director Zahabiya Khorakiwala said on April 8, reported CNBC-TV18.

"Wockhardt cannot vaccinate people as of tomorrow if stocks are not replenished," Khorakiwala said.







Notably, Wockhardt is among the nine private vaccination centres that were added by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to intensify the inoculation drive in the twin city.


Maharashtra, which has consistently been the state worst hit by the pandemic in India, is currently reeling under a huge shortage of vaccines. The state has been reporting fresh COVID-19 cases in tens of thousands daily and needs to inoculate its population at the soonest to prevent the situation from worsening any further.

Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the Wockhardt Hospital located near Mumbai Central a containment zone on April 6, after 29 staffers, including three doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.








 Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Wockhardt
first published: Apr 8, 2021 04:38 pm

