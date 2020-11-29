Will Rajinikanth contest upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls? Monday's meeting to decide next course of action

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to meet the district secretaries of his party Rajini Makkal Mandram on November 30. The meeting will confirm whether he will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu or not.

However, it is still unclear if the meeting will take place virtually or in-person amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported NDTV.

Earlier in October, a letter hinted that his electoral politics entry may be delayed. He had said doctors have cautioned him over campaigning during the pandemic, as the actor has a kidney condition and that he might be vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Rajinikanth pays property tax, says rushing to court was a mistake

In the meantime, the 69-year-old superstar had said the letter was not his, "but the doctor's advice is true".

"I shall discuss with the Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time," NDTV quoted Rajinikanth as saying. Following this, his supporters requested him to reconsider his decision.

Earlier in 2019, both Rajinikanth and another superstar-turned-politician Kamal Hassan - who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam - had expressed their willingness to contest together, if needed, for the welfare of the state.

Following the demise of the state's two most powerful politicians - J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and MK Karunanidhi of the DMK- a political vacuum has been created.

Rajinikanth's supporters, however, feel this vacuum will be filled once the superstar agrees to contest the state Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go for polls in March next year and with the latest development, Rajinikanth's formal entry in politics is most likely.