West Bengal lockdown extended until July 1 with relaxations; offices to reopen with 25% strength, restaurant timings extended

Restaurants are required to follow requisite social distancing norms (File image)

The West Bengal government has extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown till July 1, but has widened the relaxations to allow the resumption of economic activities.

Both government and private offices can reopen, with a cap of 25 percent imposed on staff strength. In private/corporate offices, the timings have been restricted from 10 am to 4 pm, and the attendees would be required to apply for e-pass.

The state government has also extended the timings of restaurants and bars, allowing them to operate from 12 pm to 8 pm with a 50 percent seating capacity. As per the previous order, the restaurants were allowed to operate only from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The relaxation in curbs was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of the declining positivity rate and active caseload.

Parks and gardens would remain open only between 6 am to 9 am for morning walks. However, only those citizens would be permitted to enter who have been vaccinated, the government reportedly said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Bazaars and markets would remain open between 7 am and 11am, whereas, other other retail shops are permitted to operate from 11 am to 6 pm.

The movement of individuals for non-essential purpose would continue to remain barred. All intra-state buses/waterways/trains will remain suspended, whereas, private vehicles/cabs would only function for emergency or essential services.

From 9 pm to 5 am, the movement of individuals and all outdoor activities would be completely prohibited, the government said.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut till further orders. For weddings, the cap of 50 guests would continue to remain imposed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)