Goa lockdown extended till June 21: What is allowed, what is not

In view of the continued rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the Goa government extended the lockdown till June 21. The positivity rate in the state stood at 14 percent, down from the peak of 51 percent.

"Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with upto 50 persons have been permitted with permissions," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Twitter.

Take a look at what's allowed, what isn't in Goa till June 21:

Essential services are exempted from the curfew.

Social, sports, cultural and academic functions would be prohibited.

Marriage functions have an attendance cap of 50 and they can be held after permission is taken from the district magistrate or sub divisional magistrate.

The inter-state movement of persons is allowed for those carrying COVID-19 negative report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa.

Those entering Goa for medical emergencies are allowed after producing proof of the same.

Buses are allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity only for those engaged in essential services or traveling for medical purposes.

Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 420 to reach 1,62,468 on June 13, while the death toll mounted by 14 to 2,928. Currently, there are 4,882 COVID-19 active cases in the state.