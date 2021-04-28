MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 28, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Eighth and final phase of polling tomorrow, counting of votes on May 2

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for the assembly polls has concluded. The last phase of voting will happen on April 29, followed by exit polls, and counting of votes of May 2

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. While polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is taking place in eight phases, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of
COVID-19. Of these, seven phases have concluded. The last phase of voting in Bengal will happen on April 29 (tomorrow). Exit poll results will also be released on April 29 after polling ends. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 28, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions during or after the counting of votes on May 2 amid surging COVID-19 cases in India. As per the EC notification, "Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned."

    Read more | Election Commission bans victory processions during and after vote counting on May 2

  • April 28, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP president JP Nadda has welcomed the Election Commission's order banning victory processions during and after counting of votes in states where assembly polls have been held. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 28, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

    Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP yesterday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict. BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata that the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is continuing its diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "unfairly blaming them for the crisis". (PTI)

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | The last phase of the total eight-phased polls in Bengal is due on April 29 (tomorrow). The counting of votes for all the 294 seats is scheduled on May 2, along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | Bengal parties welcome EC's ban on victory processions after poll results

    Cutting across differences, political parties in West Bengal have welcomed the Election Commission's decision to ban all victory processions after the declaration of results of the assembly polls in four states and a union territory in order to check the surge in coronavirus. Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said the decision was welcome though the party had put it to practice after winning the 2011 assembly election. BJP state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumder said due to the surge in COVID-19 cases the EC took the right decision of not allowing victory rallies. CPI-M leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said the EC decision is welcome. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 28, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates | Rs 1.45crore cash seized by EC teams in Bengal

    Surveillance teams of the Election Commission (EC) have seized Rs 1.45 crore suspect cash from various areas in poll-bound West Bengal yesterday, officials said. In the first instance, Rs 30 lakh cash was seized by the teams at Maulali crossing in the Chowrangee assembly constituency. Another team seized Rs 40 lakh from a vehicle in the Jorasanko assembly seat area. Similarly, a team of Kolkata Police intercepted five people and seized Rs 75 lakh for which they could not give "any documentation or justification", a senior EC official said. The Income Tax Department has been intimated about these cases, he said. The EC deploys static surveillance teams, drawn from various central and state government agencies, to check the flow of illegal inducements to voters like cash, drugs and other items in the run up to the polls. (PTI)

  • April 28, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. It’s election season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

    While polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is taking place in eight phases, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Of these, seven phases have concluded. Last phase of voting in Bengal will happen tomorrow. Exit poll results will also be released on April 29 after polling ends. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.