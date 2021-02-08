Was TMC talking about Bengal while raising concerns over freedom of speech: PM Narendra Modi taunts Derek O’Brien

Derek O’Brien, Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 taunted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien over his claims of stifled “freedom of speech” in the country.



I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/KAORTjR3rg

— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

During his Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, Modi said: “I was listening to Derek ji. He had chosen good words — freedom of speech and intimidation.”

The Prime Minister added: “When I was listening to him (TMC MP Derek O’Brien), I was wondering whether he is talking about West Bengal or India. All this (intimidation, gag order) is common in Bengal, that is why he might have said it."

Modi’s remarks hinting that the TMC MP's comments on the Centre’s response to the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi would be more suited to describe the situation in West Bengal came after Derek O'Brien said the BJP government at the Centre is trying to muffle the voice of reason and protest.

Notably, when Modi made these comments, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had already staged a walkout from Parliament.