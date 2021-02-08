MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Was TMC talking about Bengal while raising concerns over freedom of speech: PM Narendra Modi taunts Derek O’Brien

During his Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Derek O'Brien had chosen good words — freedom of speech and intimidation.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Derek O’Brien, Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP

Derek O’Brien, Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 taunted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien over his claims of stifled “freedom of speech” in the country.

During his Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, Modi said: “I was listening to Derek ji. He had chosen good words — freedom of speech and intimidation.”

The Prime Minister added: “When I was listening to him (TMC MP Derek O’Brien), I was wondering whether he is talking about West Bengal or India. All this (intimidation, gag order) is common in Bengal, that is why he might have said it."

Modi’s remarks hinting that the TMC MP's comments on the Centre’s response to the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi would be more suited to describe the situation in West Bengal came after Derek O'Brien said the BJP government at the Centre is trying to muffle the voice of reason and protest.

Notably, when Modi made these comments, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had already staged a walkout from Parliament.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Derek O'Brien #Farmers protest #freedom of speech #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:52 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.