Vice Presidential elections to be held on August 6: Election Commission

(Representative image/AP)

Elections for India's next Vice President will take place on August 6, the Election Commission said on June 29.

According to a notice issued by the Election Commission, the notification calling the elections will be issued on July 5. July 19 is the last date for making the nominations for the post of Vice President.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be completed by July 20. The candidates can withdraw their candidature till July 22. The date for the poll and the counting of votes subsequently is August 6, according to the notification.

The Vice-President is chosen by an electoral college made up of representatives from both Houses of Congress using a single transferable vote under the proportional representation system. Voting in this election is conducted in secret. All members of both Houses of Parliament make up the Electoral College, which chooses the Vice-President.