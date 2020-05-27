App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vegetable vendors, security guards, pharmacists: ICMR expands definition of 'frontline workers' who need testing

This is including the paramedics and the healthcare workers, who were eligible to get tested right from the start of the outbreak in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A revised list drawn up by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has included police personnel at checkpoints, vegetable vendors, pharmacists, bus drivers, building security guards and airport staff as "frontline workers" who need to be tested if they show flu-like symptoms.

According to a report by The Indian Express, this ICMR document shows the extent to which the testing strategy in India will change, and the expansion of the definition of a "frontline worker".

The report states that this is including the paramedics and the healthcare workers, who were eligible to get tested right from the start of the outbreak in India.

Close

"Security staff at buildings both private and Govt, Police personnel manning checkpoints/ roads (In certain industrial areas/ business establishments), airport staff, Air India team involved in the evacuation, migrant labourers returning to States, bus driver and associated staff, Certain category of shops like – pharmacist, vegetable vendors, banks, etc" are now classified as "frontline workers" who need to get tested if they have symptoms.

related news

This list, sources told the newspaper, has also been drawn up keeping in mind the emerging hotspots.

"We have to gradually move to testing ‘frontline’ workers as per the expanded definition. This is the way forward. This document has been drawn up also with special focus on the eastern region where testing facilities are limited and authorities are still getting used to the containment and contact tracing drill," a source said.

According to the newspaper, the ICMR is also partly looking at expansion of the testing capacity to 2 lakh a day with this expansion in definition.

The ICMR had on May 18 updated the guidelines for testing of COVID-19, said all symptomatic influenza-like illnesses among returnees and migrants within seven days should be tested for the virus.

First Published on May 27, 2020 05:22 pm

