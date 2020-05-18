App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR updates strategy, widens COVID-19 testing criteria

Apart from the healthcare workers, all frontline workers "involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19" should also be tested

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in an update in guidelines for testing of COVID-19, said all symptomatic influenza-like illnesses among returnees and migrants within seven days should be tested for the virus.

All hospitalised patients who develop ILI symptoms should also be tested, apart from asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case, which shall be tested between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.

Apart from healthcare workers, all frontline workers "involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19" should also be tested, the ICMR has said.

Close

Apart from these, ICMR has also said no emergency procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of testing. A sample can, however, be sent for testing if the patient develops any of the symptoms. All hospitalised patients who develop influenza-like symptoms shall also be tested for the virus, according to the guidelines.

related news

An ILI case is defined as one with acute respiratory infection with fever more than 38◦C and cough while a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) is defined as one that has all those symptoms and requires hospitalisation.

"All testing in the above categories is recommended by real time RT-PCR test only," ICMR has said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #ICMR #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Will not impose night curfew; hawkers, salons will be allowed, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Will not impose night curfew; hawkers, salons will be allowed, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.