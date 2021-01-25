MARKET NEWS

V K Sasikala to be released from prison on January 27, says nephew TTV Dhinakaran

VK Sasikala, under treatment at Victoria Hospital, had been earlier moved out of the ICU there after her virus symptoms reduced.

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
File image: VK Sasikala (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, serving a jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case and presently under treatment for coronavirus, will be released from prison on Wednesday "according to all our expectations," her nephew TTV Dhinakaran said on Monday.

With the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa recuperating in a Bengaluru hospital, her discharge from the medical facility will be made known later, he said in a tweet.

"According all our expectations... Chinnamma (Sasikala) will be released (from prison) day after tomorrow, 27-01-2021," Dhinakaran said.

Independent legislator Dhinakaran, Sasikala's nephew and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) said his aunt was recuperating from coronavirus and that her discharge from the hospital will be made known later after consulting doctors.

Sasikala, under treatment at Victoria Hospital, had been earlier moved out of the ICU there after her virus symptoms reduced.

She had contracted coronavirus on January 20 and was later admitted to the Bowring Hospital.

In view of her critical condition, she was shifted to the ICU ward of Victoria Hospital.

She was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #T T V Dhinakaran #V K Sasikala
first published: Jan 25, 2021 07:58 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

