Uttarakhand Flood: Nitish Kumar calls Trivendra Singh Rawat to enquire about flood situation, offers support

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

PTI
February 07, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in the northern state, an official release here said.

He offered support to Rawat in this hour of crisis, the release said. A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Uttarakhand flood: Helpline numbers and other key details

Earlier, Kumar prayed for the safety of people trapped in the northern state as well as those engaged in carrying out relief and rescue operations. "I pray for those who may be trapped, or are engaged in carrying out relief and rescue operations following the Uttarakhand disaster. The entire state of Bihar is with the people of Uttarakhand. Our officials are in touch with the Uttarakhand chief minister's office," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, "I just got theinformation. I will seek more details about the incident. We need to remain alert here, too."
PTI
TAGS: #Dhauli Ganga river #Nitish Kumar #Trivendra Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand Flood
first published: Feb 7, 2021 04:05 pm

