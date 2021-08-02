Uttar Pradesh schools to reopen from August 16 with 50% attendance

Representative image

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen on August 16 with 50% attendance, the state government announced on August 2. The reopening date for colleges and universities in the state has been set for September 1.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath led government has also given instructions to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from August 5.

This development comes at the backdrop of declining cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state reported zero fresh fatalities among Covid positive patients on July 31. Earlier, the state had reported no deaths on July 26.

States governments of Punjab and Uttarakhand reopened schools for all classes from August 2. Jharkhand schools also reopened from August 2, but only for Classes 9 to 12.

The Delhi government is also likely to announce its decision soon on reopening schools and resuming normal classes with a couple of days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India on August 2 reported 40,134 new Covid-19 cases and 422 deaths as the tally of positive cases reached 3,16,95,958. After staying near 30,000 for a few days, daily COVID-19 cases have surged above 40,000 for the past five days. Deaths linked to COVID complications have also increased above 500 per day.