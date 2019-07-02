App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 07:34 PM IST

UP police books 850 protesters demanding martyr status for Jharkhand lynching victim Tabrez Ansari

FIRs have been filed against dozens under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the "National Security Act (NSA) will also be invoked on those who are being identified by us through available mobile videos to us", Meerut's SSP said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Jharkhand lynching victim Tabrez Ansari (Twitter)
Image: Jharkhand lynching victim Tabrez Ansari (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Police booked nearly 850 people in Mawana, 20 kilometres from Meerut, where protesters had gathered outside a mosque demanding that Tabrez Ansari be declared a martyr.

22-year-old Tabrez Ansari, who was mercilessly beaten up by a mob in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district on the accusation of theft, fell ill while in judicial custody, and died on way to a hospital.

On July 1, hundreds gathered outside a mosque on Mill Road in Mawana town, where the Shahr Qazi, Maulana Nafis Ahmed, also condemned the Jharkhand incident, The Indian Express has reported.

Close

The crowd, demanding martyr status for Tabrez and adequate compensation for his kin, wanted to take out a procession to present a memorandum in this connection. However, they were denied permission.

related news

The crowed protested violently and the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob, making it the second such incident to happen in a span of two days in Meerut district. The police registered cases against 850 persons across five police stations in Meerut.

FIRs have been filed against dozens under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the "National Security Act (NSA) will also be invoked on those who are being identified by us through available mobile videos to us", Meerut's SSP told the publication.

Internet services were suspended by local administration for 24 hours in order to curb rumour-mongering, according to the report.

BJP MLAs Satya Prakash Agarwal and Somedra Tomar were among BJP MLAs who met with Divisional Commissioner Anita Meshram to take stock of the situation.

In Meerut, a local outfit, Yuva Sewa Samiti (YSS), had sought permission to take out a peace march to pay homage to Tabrez. However, it was denied permission as Section 144 of the CrPC (unlawful assembly of more than four persons) was in place. Yet, the outfit went ahead with the march.

Meerut SP Akhilesh Narain Singh told Indian Express that the police was compelled to use “mild force” as the protesters had defied their orders. Singh said the crowd attacked the police and five policemen were injured. Meanwhile, YSS chief Badar Ali told the newspaper that at least two dozen among the protesters had sustained injuries in the police action.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #India #Meerut #mob lynching #National Security Act #UP Police #Uttar Pradesh

