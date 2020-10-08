172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-5-0-rules-for-jk-what-is-allowed-what-is-not-5911631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 5.0 rules for J&K: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take a call on reopening of schools from October 15.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Representative image (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones.

The government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen, with 50 percent capacity, from October 15. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take a call on reopening of schools from October 15.

Close

Also read | Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: From cinemas to restaurants; what’s allowed, what isn’t

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Easing restrictions on public gatherings, the government has said states can now allow social, cultural and religious congregations involving more than 100 people. However, these events would have to abide by physical distancing and strict safety measures.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 07:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #JK #Reopening India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.